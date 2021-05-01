Tammy Woolley: Federal paid leave laws may be on the way

And we don’t yet know how “lowest wage workers” will be defined.

The President estimates that the cost of this plan will be $225 billion over the next 10 years, which sounds a bit optimistic. The cost of a much more modest paid leave proposal championed by Ivanka Trump — which would have applied only to parental leave, would have provided only eight weeks of paid leave, would have been capped at $600 a week, and would have been funded by a “small” tax increase and reductions to the budget in other areas — was estimated to cost $500 billion over 10 years.

How likely is the American Families Plan to pass?

The “plan for the Plan” is to introduce it via the budget reconciliation process. If successful, that would allow it pass the Senate with a simple majority vote and no filibustering, making it almost certain to be enacted.

But some commentators have questioned whether the Democrats can pull that off. If not, then the AFP would have to pass the Senate with 60 votes, which is not likely.

Healthy Families Act