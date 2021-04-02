Tammy Woolley: Five things to do before ordering your telecommuting employees back to the office

Although the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a feeling of "impending doom" about COVID-19, many employers are ready to get back to normal.

And for many employers, that means ordering telecommuting employees back to the office. The real office. As in, the building. None of this "virtual" malarkey.

Employers generally have the legal right to require employees to come back on site if that is what they want to do. (Check the laws in your jurisdiction to make sure.) But there are ways to do it that can cause friction, and ways to do it that will make for a smooth transition back. Here are some suggestions for the latter:

No. 1: Provide a reasonable notice period. Don't announce on Friday afternoon that everyone is expected to be back in the office starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Employees may have computer monitors, printers, office furniture, and equipment set up in their homes that will have to be hauled back to the office. Your employees may have to make arrangements for child, after-school, or elder care. Consider making your "hard" deadline about a month from the date that you announce the end of telework.