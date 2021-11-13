Tammy Woolley: Ivey signs two COVID-19 vaccine bills into law

Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted an emergency stay.
With all that going on, folks in Alabama might have missed that on the same day Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two vaccine bills into law, Senate Bill 9 (SB9) and Senate Bill 15 (SB15).
SB9 requires employers mandating its employees to be vaccinated from COVID-19 to allow their employees to claim an exemption. Here’s a quick summary.
» The law took effect immediately (i.e., last Friday, Nov. 5, 2021).
» A list of exemption reasons is provided within the law, including health care provider recommendation, specific allergic reactions, receipt of monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of a COVID-19 treatment, various medical conditions, previous COVID-19 infection during the last 12 months and religious objections.
» The employer may not require an employee as a condition of employment to receive the vaccination without providing the employee an opportunity to claim the exemption.
» Employers are required to provide an exemption form with specific language to employees requesting exemption.
» Employers cannot fire an employee who makes an exemption request.
» The law establishes an administrative appeal process for employees who are denied an exemption.
» Employees may not be terminated from employment for failure to be vaccinated and must be compensated until the exhaustion of the administrative appeal process.
» The law does not create a private right of action for employees to sue their employers if they are terminated after refusing to be vaccinated.
» Unless extended by the Legislature, SB9 expires on May 1, 2023.
SB9 creates a potential conflict for Alabama employers to comply with it in the face of federal vaccine mandates. If there is a direct conflict, federal requirements supersede state laws, but employers will be expected to comply with both to the extent they are able.
Unlike the OSHA ETS, which is currently being litigated, SB9 applies to Alabama employers of any size, including those with fewer than 100 employees.
The other bill (SB15) prohibits a minor from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent. In Alabama, minors who are at least 14 years old can make their own decisions regarding medical, dental and mental health services. SB15 only impacts this law with regard to COVID-19 vaccines.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com.