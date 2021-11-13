Tammy Woolley: Ivey signs two COVID-19 vaccine bills into law

» Employers cannot fire an employee who makes an exemption request.

» The law establishes an administrative appeal process for employees who are denied an exemption.

» Employees may not be terminated from employment for failure to be vaccinated and must be compensated until the exhaustion of the administrative appeal process.

» The law does not create a private right of action for employees to sue their employers if they are terminated after refusing to be vaccinated.

» Unless extended by the Legislature, SB9 expires on May 1, 2023.

SB9 creates a potential conflict for Alabama employers to comply with it in the face of federal vaccine mandates. If there is a direct conflict, federal requirements supersede state laws, but employers will be expected to comply with both to the extent they are able.

Unlike the OSHA ETS, which is currently being litigated, SB9 applies to Alabama employers of any size, including those with fewer than 100 employees.