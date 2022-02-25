Tammy Woolley: Nurse tech lawsuit claiming patient harassment fails, court says

In determining what counts as harassment in the workplace, context matters. Or at least that’s the takeaway from a recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, affirming the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Yolanda Landry, a nurse technician who alleged that she was sexually harassed by a patient.
Landry worked the night shift at a rehabilitation hospital in Louisiana where patients recovered from “traumatic illnesses and injuries.” According to the lawsuit, one of her patients put his hand on her bottom for a few seconds as she tried to help him get into bed. He also once told her that she was a “sexy, black beautiful woman.” According to Ms. Landry, her employer did nothing when she complained about the patient's behavior.
A federal court in Louisiana granted summary judgment to the hospital, and the Fifth Circuit panel affirmed, holding that the patient's alleged behavior was not severe or pervasive enough to be sexual harassment under the Title VII standard. Moreover, the court said that the hospital had warned employees about "inappropriate sexual conduct by patients" that was "unfortunately not uncommon" given their potentially impaired mental capacity.
Although the court limited its holding to what it described as the “unique nature” of the health care environment, it also said that in assessing whether the behavior rises to the level of actionable harassment, the court should consider what the reasonable co-worker - and not necessarily the “reasonable person” - would find to be harassing.
The court’s decision, however, does not mean that health care and nursing home employers can relax when a patient harasses or discriminates against a caregiver. Other courts have allowed the issue to be decided by a jury and held employers liable for failing to take appropriate action in similar circumstances when the alleged behavior was more severe than that described by Landry.
Employers have a responsibility under the law to prevent harassment in the workplace, even when the harassment is by a third party, such as a customer, a vendor, or a patient. Although Landry's employer avoided liability in part by emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the health care environment, it remains imperative for employers to have robust procedures that allow employees to report harassment by third parties as well as co-workers, and that employers take the complaints seriously and act appropriately in response. Failure to do so may ultimately mean that a jury, rather than a judge, will decide whether the employer was "reasonable."
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a post on Robin Shea’s award-winning blog Employment and Labor Insider written by my colleague Jeff Champ.