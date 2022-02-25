Tammy Woolley: Nurse tech lawsuit claiming patient harassment fails, court says

In determining what counts as harassment in the workplace, context matters. Or at least that’s the takeaway from a recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, affirming the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Yolanda Landry, a nurse technician who alleged that she was sexually harassed by a patient.

Landry worked the night shift at a rehabilitation hospital in Louisiana where patients recovered from “traumatic illnesses and injuries.” According to the lawsuit, one of her patients put his hand on her bottom for a few seconds as she tried to help him get into bed. He also once told her that she was a “sexy, black beautiful woman.” According to Ms. Landry, her employer did nothing when she complained about the patient's behavior.

A federal court in Louisiana granted summary judgment to the hospital, and the Fifth Circuit panel affirmed, holding that the patient's alleged behavior was not severe or pervasive enough to be sexual harassment under the Title VII standard. Moreover, the court said that the hospital had warned employees about "inappropriate sexual conduct by patients" that was "unfortunately not uncommon" given their potentially impaired mental capacity.