Tammy Woolley: Second-guessing the advice columns on after-hours texts from the boss

First, if the letter writer actually said this to her boss, she would probably be fired for insubordination. But more importantly, "salaried" does not equal "non-exempt." For example, an administrative assistant is usually paid a salary but is also non-exempt, meaning he or she is entitled to overtime pay for working more than 40 hours in a single workweek. Therefore, if the letter writer gives up her quiet evenings and mornings in exchange for only a "salary," she will be getting ripped off.

And the boss won't be safe, either, because someday the letter writer might realize that she's still non-exempt even though she's paid a "salary," and then she can sock him with a lawsuit for off-clock work and unpaid overtime.

To be not just salaried but actually exempt from overtime under the "white-collar” administrative-executive-professional exemptions, an employee must generally (1) be paid on a "salary basis," (2) be paid at least the applicable minimum of $684 a week, and (3) satisfy what are called the "duties tests" for one of these exemptions.