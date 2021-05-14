Tammy Woolley: Second-guessing the advice columns on after-hours texts from the boss

From time to time, I read “Miss Manners” by columnist Judith Martin, and find her advice helpful. Last week, however, she committed a faux pas.
The letter writer said that her boss texts her about work at all hours. "Eventually, I started blocking him as I clocked out and unblocking him as I clocked in. … But I'm worried about being considered delinquent. … What is your advice?"
I would have said that she is doing exactly the right thing. She says she's hourly, which almost certainly means non-exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Her boss should thank his lucky stars that she waits until the next business day to respond to the texts. Because of her good instincts, he won't someday be hit with an off-clock work claim.
But what did Miss Manners say? First, there is no mention at all of the FLSA or off-clock work. Instead, she suggests that the letter writer tell her boss, "I am afraid that I am only available each week during the paid hours for which I am contracted. However, I would certainly be happy to discuss more extended, salaried employment if that is what you require."
Yeah, that should work. Not.
First, if the letter writer actually said this to her boss, she would probably be fired for insubordination. But more importantly, "salaried" does not equal "non-exempt." For example, an administrative assistant is usually paid a salary but is also non-exempt, meaning he or she is entitled to overtime pay for working more than 40 hours in a single workweek. Therefore, if the letter writer gives up her quiet evenings and mornings in exchange for only a "salary," she will be getting ripped off.
And the boss won't be safe, either, because someday the letter writer might realize that she's still non-exempt even though she's paid a "salary," and then she can sock him with a lawsuit for off-clock work and unpaid overtime.
To be not just salaried but actually exempt from overtime under the "white-collar” administrative-executive-professional exemptions, an employee must generally (1) be paid on a "salary basis," (2) be paid at least the applicable minimum of $684 a week, and (3) satisfy what are called the "duties tests" for one of these exemptions.
Several commenters to the "Miss Manners" column mentioned that supervisors often send emails or texts after hours because they're afraid they'll forget if they wait until morning. This can be true but work-arounds include writing the message but delaying sending until business hours and sending a “note to self” in an app like Apple Reminders or Outlook calendar.
One other tip for supervisors and managers: If you want to comply with the FLSA (and you should), beware of your very best non-exempt employees. They're the ones who are most likely to consider extra off-clock time to be "no big deal, glad to do it."
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205-226-5468.