Tammy Woolley: Six ways an employer can win at the EEOC

Honesty really is the best policy. It’s a cliché for a reason.

No. 4: A “request for information” from the EEOC does not necessarily mean you are about to lose. Often, when the EEOC asks an employer for more information, it is ready to throw out the charge and just needs to dot a few more i’s and cross a few more t’s before it can do so.

No. 5: Generally, you can be pleasant with the EEOC. Some investigators may require a little “tough love,” but they are in the minority. Most will be much easier to deal with if you are courteous and pleasant with them, even if you disagree with their position.

No. 6: Get a lawyer. If your company doesn’t have an in-house employment lawyer who can advise you, get outside counsel, even if the charge seems trivial. You don’t want to blow it and have the agency out for your blood.

Some examples of employer mistakes that can turn little charges into big disasters: Providing too much information, which gives the EEOC an excuse to go “fishing”; not providing enough information, which makes you look evasive; presenting “facts” that turn out to be wrong; and calling a termination for cause a “job elimination.”

This is purely anecdotal and unscientific, but I swear that the EEOC investigators behave better when the employer is represented by counsel. So, even if you don’t need a lawyer for any other reason, you may want a lawyer for that reason.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Ala., and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205-226-5468.