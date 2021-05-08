Tammy Woolley: Take the moms-in-the workplace quiz!

No. 1: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said that it is unlawful for an employer to require a pregnant employee to be vaccinated for COVID-19. True or False?
ANSWER: False. The EEOC guidance on mandatory vaccinations says that employers must make reasonable accommodations for employees who can't or don't want to be vaccinated because of (1) a disability protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act, or (2) a sincerely held religious objection.
No. 2: Melanie, who has worked for you full time for more than a year, tells you that her grandma is very sick with COVID. She tells you that her parents died when she was 5 years old and that her grandma raised her and "was a mother to me." Is Melanie technically eligible for FMLA leave?
A. Of course not!
B. No, because COVID is not a "serious health condition."
C. Probably so. It sounds as if Grandma acted "in loco parentis" to Melanie.
ANSWER: C. A "parent" for FMLA purposes includes persons who served in the role of "parent" when the employee was young.
No. 3: Veronica reports that a child in her son's third-grade class has been diagnosed with COVID, meaning Veronica's son has been exposed. She asks to take time off so that she can get him tested and get the test results, and she will need to stay home with him until he is able to return to school. She asks to take FMLA leave to cover her time off. Assuming she is otherwise eligible, can she?
A. Sure. If COVID is not a "serious health condition," then what is?
B. It's complicated. The COVID testing would not be covered by the FMLA, nor would the time spent waiting for the test result. But if her son actually has COVID, then the time off to be with him while he is sick would almost certainly be covered.
C. No.
ANSWER: B. I would still let Veronica have all of the time off that she has asked for, but the testing and waiting time would not be covered by the FMLA. If her son does have COVID, then that would almost certainly be a "serious health condition" that qualifies Veronica for FMLA leave.
No. 4: Betty is returning to work from maternity leave and will need to express milk during the work day. You understand that you are required by law to provide her with breaks and a place to "do her business." Which of the following would be the best choice for her "lactation space"?
A. Her cubicle, with a heavy wool blanket hung over the entrance while she is expressing milk.
B. The ladies' room, where she can lock herself into a stall.
C. A vacant office or conference room, provided that there is a lock on the door.
ANSWER: C. Under the law, the location for "lactation breaks" must be private and clean. Under no circumstances can it be a restroom.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205-226-5468.