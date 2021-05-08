Tammy Woolley: Take the moms-in-the workplace quiz!

A. Sure. If COVID is not a "serious health condition," then what is?

B. It's complicated. The COVID testing would not be covered by the FMLA, nor would the time spent waiting for the test result. But if her son actually has COVID, then the time off to be with him while he is sick would almost certainly be covered.

C. No.

ANSWER: B. I would still let Veronica have all of the time off that she has asked for, but the testing and waiting time would not be covered by the FMLA. If her son does have COVID, then that would almost certainly be a "serious health condition" that qualifies Veronica for FMLA leave.

No. 4: Betty is returning to work from maternity leave and will need to express milk during the work day. You understand that you are required by law to provide her with breaks and a place to "do her business." Which of the following would be the best choice for her "lactation space"?

A. Her cubicle, with a heavy wool blanket hung over the entrance while she is expressing milk.

B. The ladies' room, where she can lock herself into a stall.

C. A vacant office or conference room, provided that there is a lock on the door.