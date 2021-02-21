The liberating concept of seeing life as unmerited gift

Friends may say, as some have said to me about Dean, “She is not lost. No one is lost if you know where they are, and we know that she is in heaven with Jesus.” I will admit I like that statement; it is an affirmation of our Christian faith. But even so, the reality is that my wife is gone. And my painful sense of loss does not go away because someone tells me that Dean “is in a better place.” When I reach across the bed to touch her, she is not there. I have indeed lost her. The pain is still there.

When the overwhelming pain of this lostness surges within me, I am tempted to feel angry because life is not fair, or guilty that I did not take better care of her or depressed because I can never hold her in my arms again. I can now understand why depression is called the “quiet” stage of grief; my feeling of lostness and loneliness leaves me sometimes confused and vulnerable to apathy.

It is at this point that Claypool’s concept of seeing life as unmerited gift helps me overcome inertia and begin to handle my grief in more healthy ways. Life is a gift of God. My life, Dean’s life, the life of our children, the life of many precious friends – all gifts that I have in no way deserved. Embracing that truth helps me handle grief in healthy ways.