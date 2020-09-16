The separation challenges caused by the pandemic

As September pushes along, I look back often at the initial days of what we have all become unfortunately familiar with, the onset of COVID-19 in our country and around the world.
Like many, I obsessed about every news article, worried about the absence of protective materials such as hand sanitizer and masks, and I kept a hand written daily count of the number of cases and deaths on a tiny notebook beside my computer.
When I pick up that stack of sticky notes and go back to the beginning, it throws me for a loop to see how many lives have been lost and then frightens me to know that there still doesn’t seem to be an ending in sight.
In counseling, we often talk about how if we could just circle a day on the calendar and know that it might “all be over” by that date, that perhaps our strength and fortitude would be able to help us through these trying times. Unfortunately, the end date remains elusive (unless you’re psychic), and the wear and tear both physically and emotionally on our psyche is creating untold amounts of grief and loss that will certainly be studied and discussed for years to come.
“Hang in there” has become a popular phrase meant to encourage and support. However as the losses pile up around us, some are losing sight of hope and are struggling mightily with sustaining a positive attitude.
Just this last week, I visited outside the window of a friend who is recovering from major surgery. For the first time, I was experiencing what so many have been forced to do since February or March, which is to attempt to make personal contact and show love through glass, a barrier that in pre-COVID times would have been unthinkable.
I attended a small gathering of a 1 year old’s first birthday and watched as the parents had to hold up a phone in order to live stream the event of the child diving into her “smash cake” because the grandparents couldn’t personally attend due to being hospitalized with the coronavirus and/or due to being quarantined.
And then, on a more personal note, I received the dreaded confirmation that no parent wants to hear in that their college student tested positive and is now isolated and alone in her apartment.
Separation from family and friends continues to create havoc on our emotions and feelings, an uncomfortable and unfamiliar experience that we struggle to navigate through during these trying times.
Since we all know about the unpredictability of COVID-19, even when we are told that loved ones “should be OK,” the bottom line is that we simply don’t know that for sure. Anger and rage take place in the hearts of those who have already lost loved ones to this dreaded illness due to seeing media outlets or passerbys on the street gathering in masses without masks, creating a wound so deep because they feel as if “people simply don’t care.”
That’s what I hear almost on a daily basis, shock and confusion from those directly impacted by this virus because they are already experiencing grief and loss, something they wouldn’t wish on their worst enemy.
In closing, as we plug along trying to establish some “normalcy” in our lives, please remember that grief and loss challenges have presented some difficult moments for many. If you haven’t already been touched by COVID-19, please be cognizant of those around you that have, and maybe try to encourage them or be more supportive.
I’ve always said that “sharing the grief journey is more healing than attempting to carry the weight of it alone,” and I stand by that statement today.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
