Negotiate? With a teething baby?
Forget it.
Let’s just say it’s like trying to be rational with the irrational. There’s no reasonable compromise in sight. Yet, for the sake of my dwindling sleep, I try… and keep failing miserably.
I’m no match for the Terrible Teether.
At first, I thought my bargaining chips were pretty solid: an abundance of teether toys; banquets of scrumptious, chewy foods; extra lullabies; soothing tummy and back rubs, plus lots more time devoted to cuddling and rocking. Oh, and don’t forget the top-notch room service, complete with increases of late-night bottle servings.
In return, all I’ve wanted is simply a tad more snooze time.
Forget it.
My 9-month-old son, Kason, doesn’t have the patience to consider any deals, demanding my wife and I give him unlimited access to comfort and, by default, our sleep. His sore gums, and especially the little red bump where his first tooth aims to sprout, are something fierce.
It’s hard work growing teeth.
I keep that last bit on auto-repeat in my mind. It helps shield my ever-so-fragile sanity, to some degree, against the sporadic-though-absolutely-guaranteed high-pitched alarms that go off each night.
Groaning and rising out of bed like zombies, my wife and I take turns stumbling through the darkness, feet dragging and arms outstretched (this is the case for me, at least), until we reach Kason’s bedroom. It’s always there, at the door, that my sleep-deprived brain manages to fire just enough neurons to bring to consciousness a considerable uncertainty:
Am I about to try to comfort our teething Bug-a-Boo, or perform an exorcism?
The whole thing’s sure got my head spinnin’.
“It’s okay, Kason, it’s okay… Shhhh… Calm down... Lord Almighty, please give that tooth in there a lil’ nudge and heal this child’s gums… Just a lil’ nudge, Good Lord, is all I’m askin’... Amen.”
A dose of children’s Tylenol or Ibuprofen gives him some relief, but it still doesn’t prevent Kason from occasionally giving false alarms to test the efficiency of his room service. He usually pulls this little stunt shortly after he’s first laid down, unleashing a few nerve-shattering shrills until he again makes eye contact with his mommy or me.
A drooling, toothless smile lighting up his chubby little face, Kason raises a hand to pop his pacifier back in.
I reckon he thinks he’s being cute. His cuteness is only a facade, though.
I know exactly what those vicious, tender gums can do.
I’m just glad they’re toothless - for now, anyway. Otherwise, we all would’ve had our fingers, arms, legs, toes, noses and chins mauled off.
Poor Kaleb, our 5-year-old son, must be mistaken for a walking food bank, always giving his baby brother a finger to gnaw on.
“He’s eating me, Daddy!”
Not to be outdone by his baby brother’s dental milestones, Kaleb recently welcomed two of his molars. Since then, he’s been pressuring Kason to hurry up and grow his molars, too.
Kaleb’s got a point. Kason’s had nine whole months to get on the ball, and his gums are already sore.
Why not go on ahead and sprout all those teeth at once?
Of course, if he does, it’ll just mean Kason will have to meet the dentist much sooner. Now, my experience with dentists has been mostly positive. But there are folks like Pawpaw Jim Sanders who are prone to criticize.
Once, when Pawpaw Jim was a kid, a dentist put him to sleep to pull a tooth. Upon awakening, he listened as his mother remarked that the wrong tooth had been removed:
“No, not that one... That one.”
“Oh... Okay,” the dentist said, shrugging, then reached over and plucked out the tooth and a howl from Pawpaw Jim.
Easy fix.
No easy fix for a Terrible Teether, though. You just have to ride that one out, and forgo any hope for sleep or negotiating.
