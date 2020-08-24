TURNER: Auburn, it’s time to shut ‘em down

Don’t judge by the numbers; use common sense. Just look at the photos.

Denial of COVID-19?

If any of you still feel that, you should be the first in line to volunteer at the hospital, nursing homes or hospice centers to prove it any less a danger than what it truly is.

Worse, who among us ever thought we’d see the day in America when the post office, a face mask or a global pandemic would become more a political ping-pong ball than a fact of life?

And the unending hate on social media? Why do we have to so viciously attack each other?

I’m even hearing of it in churches now, where politics used to be less a guiding light than the Good Book.

Folks, simply put, our society – yes, ours – has entered a sorry state of affairs.

Furthermore, too much of it gets blamed on politics when our own attitude needs a check.

Meanwhile in T-town

I digress. It’s time, Auburn, we shut the bars down. They had their chance, and those who abused it have blown it for everyone.

We're not alone.