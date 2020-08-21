TURNER: Friday footnotes: Bo Nix for Heisman?

The university moved the statue in mid-July from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Civil War cemetery. Although the cemetery is in a remote part of campus, it's on a hill that's easily visible from a practice field outside the football stadium.

The University of Mississippi was founded in 1848, and the soldier statue was put up in 1906 near the main administration building. It was one of many Confederate monuments erected across the South more than a century ago.

Critics said the statue’s prominence sent a signal that Ole Miss glorifies the Confederacy and glosses over the South’s history of slavery.

