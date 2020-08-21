TURNER: Friday footnotes: Bo Nix for Heisman?

A few footnotes that caught my eye during the news week:
****
Players gonna play, haters gonna hate, and bettors gonna bet.
While debate continues on whether we should or will have a college football season, there is no pause by the professional gamblers, who already are laying down bets on who will win the Heisman Trophy this year.
According to one online betting site the early odds include:
Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 2/1
Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma QB 9/1
Myles Brennan - LSU QB 14/1
Jamie Newman – Georgia QB 16/1
Mac Jones - Alabama QB 16/1
Bo Nix - Auburn QB 25/1
Kyle Trask - Florida QB 25/1
Najee Harris - Alabama RB 30/1
Bryce Young - Alabama QB 50/1
Devonta Smith – Alabama WR 50/1
Additionally, the site has Auburn as an early 71/2-point favorite over Kentucky in their season opener, and Alabama a 211/2-point favorite over Missouri.
AU trio seeks office
Three Auburn University students are running for public office. We’ve reported stories on all three in our election coverage, which includes a special section coming in Sunday’s edition.
Messiah Williams-Cole, Brandon Fincher and Jamie Lowe all are seeking office in Aug. 25 municipal elections.
Williams-Cole—a 21-year-old political science, business and civic engagement student—is running for mayor in his hometown of Camp Hill.
Fincher—a 36-year-old public administration and public policy doctoral student—is looking to represent Ward 5 on the Opelika City Council.
Lowe—a 20-year-old political science and Asian studies major—is hoping to join Fincher on the Opelika council, as a representative of Ward 1.
Space Jam, for real
OK, so the newly created U.S. Space Force has control of America’s military presence in space, but who controls the commercial traffic that’s become out of this world?
Private companies left and right are shooting into orbit everything from space tourists to packages containing dozens of mini satellites.
A recent congressional study suggests that the duty be that of the U.S. Commerce Department, of which the military seems appreciative.
"The space operating environment has become more contested and competitive. This is driving the need for the U.S. Space Force to focus our space domain awareness capabilities on the military-unique aspects of our mission," said Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Force Deputy Commander. "We are excited about the Department of Commerce taking on basic space situational awareness and space traffic management functions.”
Reckon how soon we’ll be able to launch satellites from our own back yard?
We’ve come a long way since that first jaunt to the moon, of which one thing I learned first-hand:
I hated the taste of Tang.
From the wires
--No ice: Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than four feet of water, a new study said.
“The fact that 2019 set an all-time record is very concerning,” said a New York University ice scientist.
Ya think?
--Ole Miss: The University of Mississippi has put up a barrier to partially obstruct a Confederate monument after football players said they didn't want to see the rebel soldier statue while they practice.
The university moved the statue in mid-July from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Civil War cemetery. Although the cemetery is in a remote part of campus, it's on a hill that's easily visible from a practice field outside the football stadium.
The University of Mississippi was founded in 1848, and the soldier statue was put up in 1906 near the main administration building. It was one of many Confederate monuments erected across the South more than a century ago.
Critics said the statue’s prominence sent a signal that Ole Miss glorifies the Confederacy and glosses over the South’s history of slavery.
--New album: Are you a country music lover?
Cousin Josh Turner (OK, maybe a distant cousin?) is releasing a new album, “Country State of Mind,” which is a tribute to his idols in the music business.
Several of the tracks have guest performers, including a pair of Turner’s idols, John Anderson and Randy Travis, and there’s a Hank Williams connection to at least a quarter of the 12 tracks.
Hank Williams, of course, hails from Alabama and penned his popular "Kaw-liga" tune after an evening at the old Kowaliga restaurant on Lake Martin.
--Preserving history: The Alabama Historical Commission announced Thursday that three Alabama properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places:
*Bricklayers Hall in Montgomery;
*The Alabama Book Store in Tuscaloosa;
*And Vanity Fair Park in Monroeville.
Have a safe weekend!
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News, tturner@oanow.com, Twitter @troyturnernews.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!