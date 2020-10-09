TURNER: Friday footnotes: Expect a cheaper bill from Alabama Power this month

A few news nuggets and items of interest from the week:
****
Alabama Power Company saved money producing electricity during the past few months, and it’s passing along the savings to its customers.
That bit of good news came this week when Alabama Power announced it will provide its customers about a $25 credit on average this month, in addition to an earlier-implemented 3 percent rate reduction.
The benefits, expected to appear on October bills, are should total around $300 million, according to company officials.
The October credit is a result of lower fuel expenses this year for generating electricity.
For a typical residential customer, the credit amounts to about $25, but customers who use more energy will receive larger credits.
“The company has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fuel adjustments are typically calculated at the end of the year. Because of the pandemic’s impact on many Alabamians and Alabama businesses, Alabama Power proposed to the (Public Service Commission) that an adjustment be made earlier than normal,” a company statement said.
The 3 percent rate reduction began in January and translates to about $4.50 per month or $54 in savings for the typical residential customer this year, the company said.
Grid iron affected
Hurricane Delta churning its way northward from the Gulf of Mexico looks to be a monster in the satellite photos.
Although east Alabama is hoping the storm’s path will take it north and west of us, the early threat prompted quite a few high school football games to be rescheduled.
At least 130 games statewide were moved to Thursday night, 39 were slated for normal Friday night tilts, three were moved to Saturday, one to Monday.
There were at least 22 Alabama high school games forfeited or cancelled this weekend, according to compiled reports from the sportswriters.
Thursday morning, college officials announced that the Alabama-Ole Miss game will move from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Auburn is still slated to take on Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
UA to build shelter
The University of Alabama received a $2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a storm shelter for students, faculty and staff on campus, the school reported.
The new community safe room will be able to hold 833 members of the campus community during severe weather events. The shelter will be built to FEMA standards and capable of withstanding winds of 250 mph.
The shelter will be more than 6,700 square feet and include a natural gas generator to power the safe room.
First female Eagle Scout
Congratulations to Claudia Mattinglyis, the first female Eagle Scout in Auburn.
You may recall that not too long ago, the Boy Scouts of America decided to allow girls to join its organization.
Claudia soon will be delivering her Eagle Scout project to Haddie's Home, and the Opelika-Auburn News hopes to be there for a feature story about it.
Her project is Bee Boxes and Tower Planters, boxes intended to raise bees and accumulate honey to be harvested.
Haddie's is a home in Opelika for girls in crisis ages 12-18.
Congratulations, Claudia, and we look forward to hearing more about you.
Weather names
Support Local Journalism
Many future parents often start the parenting journey long before the child comes along by first thinking about names.
It seems there is a big trend nowadays to give children weather- or season-related names.
Names.org recently released a list of the theme's favorites after doing a worldwide survey.
A couple of examples: Summer, of which at least 78,000 children were so-named since 1879; and Sakura, which is a Japanese Cherry Blossom.
Here is a list of the Top-20 weather-related names it gleamed from the survey:
1) Summer
2) Autumn
3) Winter
4) June
5) August
6) Spring
7) Snow
8) April
9) Blossom
10) Fall
11) Sunshine
12) Daisy
13) Aurora
14) Bloom
15) Rose
16) Hazel
17) Snowy
18) Autum
19) May
20) Rosie
Thought for the day
No matter how good a farmer you are, “you can't get an egg from a rooster.”
--Gomer Pile
Have a blessed day.
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He can be contacted at tturner@oanow.com and followed on Twitter @troyturnernews.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!