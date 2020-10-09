TURNER: Friday footnotes: Expect a cheaper bill from Alabama Power this month

TROY TURNER Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He previously served as the news editor in New York for the nation's second largest newspaper company, and as the senior editor at several other news entities around the nation. He is an Auburn alum. Follow TROY TURNER Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A few news nuggets and items of interest from the week:

Alabama Power Company saved money producing electricity during the past few months, and it’s passing along the savings to its customers.

That bit of good news came this week when Alabama Power announced it will provide its customers about a $25 credit on average this month, in addition to an earlier-implemented 3 percent rate reduction.

The benefits, expected to appear on October bills, are should total around $300 million, according to company officials.

The October credit is a result of lower fuel expenses this year for generating electricity.

For a typical residential customer, the credit amounts to about $25, but customers who use more energy will receive larger credits.

“The company has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fuel adjustments are typically calculated at the end of the year. Because of the pandemic’s impact on many Alabamians and Alabama businesses, Alabama Power proposed to the (Public Service Commission) that an adjustment be made earlier than normal,” a company statement said.