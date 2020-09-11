TURNER: Friday Footnotes: Former Gander Mountain store to get new tenant; Auburn an odds-on fav to win it all

The company claims to employ more than 1,200 people nationwide.

If you’re interested in applying, it will be hosting job fairs the weeks of Sept. 14 and 21 at the Holiday Inn Express, 1801 Capps Landing, Opelika, according to information released by the city.

Adding another thrift store, especially a mega-store like this one, should prove interesting for the Auburn-Opelika area, which already hosts Mission Thrift, Harvest Thrift, Goodwill, Salvation Army and various other thrift store franchises or independent operations.

Most of them have ties to various local non-profit entities, so how this new giant competitor moving here will affect those non-profits will be of importance to them. America’s Thrift Stores says its main charity partners list includes Make-A-Wish, a foundation that helps children facing life-threatening health issues.

For financially strapped shoppers, however, who depend on these stores for meeting various needs from clothing to kitchen ware, it will provide another source at lower costs.

And for treasure hunters lured to Opelika and Auburn to make the rounds at these stores and antique businesses already here, add another one to your list.

Auburn’s chances