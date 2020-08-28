TURNER: Friday footnotes: Has COVID-19 invaded sorority hall?

“Many daughters in the hall are scared, being secretive or selfish, and don't want people to know that they're the reason people found out in case it becomes public,” I was told. “They told me that they also sent the same info to the Med Clinic and AU Housing but haven't heard anything.”

No doubt – none at all – Auburn University officials, like campus officials at every university, are having a difficult time policing, if you will, their students. It is not something normally near the top of the fall semester priority list on such a massive and health-concerning scale.

Yet, this tip, rumor or whatever you want to label it carries at the least implied reasoning that it could be true, and if that’s the case, Auburn has a problem it has to address as soon as possible.

A troublesome mix

Add peer pressure to the girls most concerned or troubled with this dilemma, and you have a recipe for heartbreak or even tragedy to some level.

You can politicize, downplay, scoff or doubt this all you want as a critic, but the cold hard fact remains that these are the type of serious issues our students, parents, faculty and administrators are having to deal with these days, and the margin for error when it comes to safety is becoming thinner by the day.