TURNER: Friday footnotes: O-A News names new sports editor, AU sportswriter

The Opelika-Auburn News has a new sports editor and a new Auburn-beat sportswriter, but neither of them are strangers to the local sports scene.

We’re happy to announce the promotions this week of Justin Lee to sports editor and Jordan D. Hill to the Auburn sports beat. Both are well-earned.

Justin Lee

Justin, who cut his teeth on sports journalism early in his career covering prep sports for the O-A News, has covered the Auburn beat since 2018. Prior to that, he worked for the Odessa American in Texas from 2014-18.

Asked about his work so far, he said, “I guess in my mind my career highlight was going off and doing my own thing in Texas,” the Auburn grad said. “It was the natural thing to just stay here, but I wanted to do something different and learn from it.”

And so he did.

“For what I want to do in journalism, I love local news and local stories. I feel like the paper should truly belong to the community it's in, I want to help adapt local news to the new digital age,” he said. “That's why I've never really tried to go up to bigger outlets.