TURNER: No one likes it, but autumn football would risk lives

So if the SEC plays, what will be gained on the field? At most, in way of titles within reasonable credibility, would be an SEC conference crown.

Special, indeed, but not the grand prize our teams seek and expect every season.

It also would allow players to get on the field and compete and earn stats, for which the few who go on to earn millions in the NFL could use for their player portfolio.

And yes, it would provide critical revenue and a few weeks of entertainment for the rest of us.

Here also is your hypocrisy confession: If the SEC plays this fall, yours truly will be among the likely millions watching from somewhere. But…

Our role in it

That said, as much as we all love college football in autumn, the best season of the year for many of us, we – the SEC, fans and affected businesses all – should begin now thinking of moving the season to spring, figuring out how to capitalize on that option, and focus on ways we as individuals and as a nation have not yet committed to doing in how we fight COVID-19 in a unified fashion to save lives.