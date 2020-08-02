TURNER: RIP Johnny Lawrence, aka cool guy

“Our community lost a good friend and longtime public servant. Johnny loved Lee County, Auburn University and those around him. We will miss him. Susie and I offer our thoughts and prayers to Maggie (Johnny’s wife) and their family.”

Bed didn’t stop him

Johnny was quite the personality. For example, he was the kind of guy who could get in trouble even parked for weeks in a hospital bed.

He realized the need as a public official to communicate information about his condition, and he did so willingly through his fellow county commissioners and with our reporter, Mike Eads.

When his wife told him he needed to quieten down and get rest, his response: He started texting Mike and several others quotes and comments. There just wasn’t any holding this man back.

And among his comments:

“I really want to ask people to please be safe and take care of themselves … (face) masks may not be 100%, but they give you a good chance.”

You see, he was thinking of others, even in his own dire condition.

That was Johnny Lawrence.

Fun times with many