Two of the many amazing adoptable pets at LCHS

With his loving nature and eagerness to learn, Dyson will be a fantastic companion for someone who can provide the TLC he needs. Dyson enjoys the company of female dogs with calmer temperaments.

Rosie

Rosie is another adoptable LCHS dog known for her love of hiking, tummy rubs and spending time with her people. She is around 3 years old and has also been heartworm treated during her time at LCHS.

Jenny Head, one of our fantastic volunteers, is Rosie's virtual foster, which means that she spends time with Rosie each week, posts about her through social media and shares information that she learns with us to help her get adopted.

When asked about her time working with Rosie, Head shared, "My virtual foster Rosie is a beautiful young lady who loves her outdoor walks. Let me warn you ... she has a bit of a sweet tooth! Rosie is all about a coffee shop puppuccino after an outing."

Head continued by saying, "While I enjoy just the two of us on a long walk (and she does too!), Rosie hangs well with her canine friends. She is going to be a wonderful addition to a good loving home!"