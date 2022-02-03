Walter Albritton: Best medicine for loneliness

Kind friends often express concern for me by saying, “I know you have missed Dean this year.” Those caring words remind me of the loneliness I have endured during my first year without Dean. They also remind me how, by the grace of God, I have not allowed myself to become a victim of loneliness.

Loneliness rears its ugly head daily in my life. Each morning it says, “Walter, you are alone now. It’s alright to feel sad. You have no one to enjoy breakfast with, and your little dog, Buddy, does not like scrambled eggs or sausage. So feel free to have a pity party as you begin another lonely day.”

Thus far I have refused the offer to feel sorry for myself. I tell loneliness to get lost, that it is not welcome in my house or my heart. Loneliness is a disease. It can kill you, but it is not incurable, and I have found the medicine that prevents it from terminating my life.

I remind myself that I am not the only lonely person in the world. Loneliness is a universal difficulty, and a growing problem in America.