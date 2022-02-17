Walter Albritton: Sometimes wounded and weary

After Moses died, God told Joshua he was the new leader of the Israelites. The Bible does not describe how Joshua reacted to this stunning assignment though I can imagine Joshua took a deep breath and said, “Oh my goodness! Are you sure about this, Lord?”

There is reason to believe that Joshua wondered if he could handle the job for God reassures him by saying, “As I was with Moses, so I will be with you: I will not fail you, nor forsake you.” Then, perceiving that Joshua seemed fearful, God tells him three times, “Be strong and courageous.”

When I read this biblical story, I like to believe that God has been saying the same thing to me all my life: “Walter, be strong and courageous and rest assured I will be with you just like I was with Moses and Joshua.”

But I must admit there are times when I shrink back from being strong and courageous. I get tired of trying to be strong, and I even wonder if God is truly with me. In those moments I feel weak, helpless and alone. And I long for even a small sign of his presence.

I thought about this when my dear friend Corine Free sent me a message of encouragement which included the words of one of my favorite songs, “Have Thine Own Way, Lord.”