Walter Albritton: Wrestling with weaknesses

As I have grown older, I have become weaker physically. It is one of those problems that I call the fleas that come with the dog of old age.

My “handicap” has to do with my legs; they have become gradually feebler during the past five years. To cope with this, I turned first to an ordinary walking stick, then to a stronger staff, like Moses used. I was not distressed by this mild limitation; it was fun having my friends call me Moses!

A couple of years later, I found that my “balance” required more than a staff. Resisting pessimism, I laughed about being the most unbalanced preacher in Alabama. That’s when “Wally the Walker” became a daily requirement. And that’s also when my Enemy began to hound me, saying “nobody wants to listen to a crippled old man who has to use a walker to get around.” I figured the devil was right so I began declining invitations to preach.

Then one day I came across Saint Paul’s words about his weakness, in the 12th chapter of Second Corinthians, verses 8-10: Three different times I begged the Lord to take it away. Each time he said, “My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.” So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me. That’s why I take pleasure in my weaknesses, and in the insults, hardships, persecutions, and troubles that I suffer for Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.

As I read those words I heard the Lord saying, “Paul didn’t quit.” That got my attention. So I wrestled with how differently Paul responded to his weakness. I had certainly not “taken pleasure” in my weakness; instead I felt sorry for myself.

The big question now was this: Could I come up with the faith to “gladly boast about my weakness so the power of Christ could work through me”? I struggled intensely with that because I kept hearing another voice saying, “Your time is up, old man; it’s time for you to sit on the porch and listen to the birds sing!”

My friend J.B. Phillips stirred my soul with his translation of Paul’s words: I have cheerfully made up my mind to be proud of my weaknesses, because they mean a deeper experience of the power of Christ. I can even enjoy weaknesses, suffering, privations, persecutions and difficulties for Christ’s sake. For my very weakness makes me strong in him.

That did it! My struggle was over! With the Lord’s help, I told the devil, “Paul didn’t quit and this unbalanced preacher is not quitting either so you can get off my back!”

I decided to rejoice in my weakness so the power of Christ can rest upon me. And as long as the Lord gives me the mind and voice to proclaim the good news about Jesus, every chance I get I am going to push Wally the Walker up to the pulpit and invite people to trust and obey my Lord Jesus Christ. Soli Deo Gloria!

Walter Albritton is a Methodist minister and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at walteralbritton7@gmail.com.