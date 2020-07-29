We don’t know how they started

“How do we keep our balance?” asked the fiddler on the roof. “That I can tell you in one word. Traditions.” Traditions are the customs and beliefs that have been handed down from generation to generation.
We may have instant potatoes, instant replay and instant credit, but there’s no such thing as instant traditions. They’re the glue that holds us together. Traditions are so much a part of us that we rarely think about them until one is broken.
“How did these traditions get started?” the fiddler on the roof asked. “I’ll tell you. I don’t know.” Traditions have been around so long we usually don’t remember how they began.
Like the woman who cut off both ends of a ham before she cooked it. Her husband asked her why she did that, and she said because her mother did. So he asked her mother why, and she said that’s the way her mother did it.
Still puzzled, he asked the grandmother. “Because,” she told him, “when I started cooking, my only pan was too small to cook a whole ham.”
Why is it that Americans shake hands? The custom of extending the right hand was begun to show the person wasn’t hiding a gun. And traditionally, the Chinese bowed when greeting someone, showing they weren’t wielding a sword. Plus, it made them vulnerable to the other person, a sign of trust.
All societies have traditions. For the Mbuti Pygmies of the Ituri Forest, the most important tradition is the group fire. These hunter-gatherers claim they don’t remember how to start a fire. So they keep a fire going, taking it with them from place to place.
Ask a Navajo Indian what constitutes a traditional Navajo family. Any member of this over-studied group will shake his head and reply, “A father, mother, two children and an anthropologist.”
Why do we sometimes think of June as the month to get married? This wedding tradition stems from long ago bathing rituals.
Most folks took one bath a year. They chose May because the snow had melted, and it was warm. But the bride and groom had to wait for the itinerant preacher to get there, and that was usually sometime in June. By then, body odors were back, so the bride carried a bouquet of posies to cover the smell.
It was once a custom for a man to remove his hat in the presence of a lady. Dr. Ward Allen, my college English professor, told me about a time he was in a Haley Center elevator. Two coeds got in, so he respectfully took off his hat. When the girls started cussing, he put it back on.
It seems we don’t hold to the tradition of treating others with respect so much these days. Sometimes it feels like open season on hurling insults.
And although I’m trying not to become an old fogey, I find myself saying with the Earl of Salisbury in “Richard II,” “O, call back yesterday, bid time return.”
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
