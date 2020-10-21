On Sunday afternoon after a game, the Auburn Football Review was aired on WSFA-TV. Coach Jordan used that time to build up his players, blaming many of the mistakes on himself. Host Carl Stevens did most of the talking with Coach Jordan responding to almost every statement, “You’re so right Carl.”

In an earlier life, he was Capt. Ralph Jordan, one of 156,000 troops who stormed the Normandy beaches on D-Day. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Throughout the war, he kept a crumpled copy of “The Auburn Creed” stuffed in his pocket.

I went through school with Coach Jordan’s children. If Auburn lost on Saturday, they told me matter-of-factly, “It’s only a game.”

I know we can’t go back to those earlier days of football, and we probably shouldn’t even want to. Specialty teams and free substitution have added excitement to the sport. And I enjoy the convenience of lounging at home on the loveseat watching the battles on TV, dressed in a raggedy sweatshirt.

If the game gets too nerve-wracking, I push the red DVR button on the remote control and go out to calm my nerves. But it seems that somewhere along the way, we’ve lost some of our perspective.