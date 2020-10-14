The most common question I get about my job is “what can be recycled?”

I am sure people think it is rather strange that this question makes me very happy. I really appreciate that people want to be responsible with their recycling.

The general list of things that can be recycled is plastics, cardboard, aluminum cans, steel cans and paper. Plastics bags are the most popular forbidden items placed in recycling bins in Opelika. This includes dry cleaner bags, cereal bags, chip bags and grocery bags.

Plastic bags get caught in the conveyor belt and other machines used to sort recyclables. The good news is that plastic bags can be recycled at all major grocery store chains. But, like your reusable bags, we sometimes forget to put the bags in the car on our way to the grocery store.

One lifesaver for me during the COVID pandemic was the pickup service at the grocery store. This was a major game changer in our household. Not only do we save money, but I can make a meal plan every week also.

It also cut down on our kids trying to convince me they need random items on every aisle of the store.