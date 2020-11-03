Why do I write about grief?

I can’t tell you how many times people ask me why I am so passionate about grief and loss.
They shake their heads in wonder that I would be interested in something “so depressing,” and yet, like I tell them, it isn’t depressing at all if you look at it with the proper perspective.
As we all know, not a single one of us is immune to death. The moment we are born, we are already hurtling towards our impending death date. It is something we try not to think about, and yet, it is a harsh truth that we must all face some day.
For some of us, thinking about our own demise isn’t that terribly difficult, but imagining the loss of loved ones is another story.
Thus, enters grief, the terrible and tragic experience of time that we feel after we lose someone we love. Of course there are countless other grief scenarios as well: loss of a job, a pet, a relationship or even our own independence due to a debilitating illness.
Everyone has their own cross to bear, and some definitely feel heavier than others, but I wish to caution you to never underestimate the power of what your own experience feels like and what it means to you. Comparing and contrasting what others are going though is pretty common, but it can also give us a false sense of my-sadness-shouldn’t-matter mentality. Keep in mind that loss is personal and never, ever allow anyone to take that away from you.
With that said, perhaps this is a good time to reinforce why I think that talking or writing about grief/loss is so important.
We must do a better job at acknowledging that life isn’t always filled with joy and blessings, and that sometimes we must go through periods of time in which we struggle to make sense of the world around us.
Many who have experienced the most insufferable and seemingly insurmountable loss are often those who find themselves becoming “encouragers” and thus choose to walk alongside someone else who is just starting on the grief path. This type of support is priceless and is a gift that can be overlooked when we find ourselves feeling lost within that grief “fog,” but becomes the saving grace we turn to over and over again in our healing.
The better it is
Grief is uncomfortable, but it shouldn’t be avoided in our conversations. In fact, the more we bring the topic to the table and invite discussion on the things that cause us to squirm or make us uneasy, the better it is in the long run for all of us.
That’s why I will continue to address the subjects that people ask me to write about, or why I stop and have conversations in grocery store aisles or at gatherings - because when the opportunity arises, I refuse to back down.
We owe it to ourselves to do the “hard stuff” and to put in the work towards assuring that we have the best support possible during the times when we need it the most. So, don’t hesitate to ask those difficult questions or to seek from others some feeling validation.
Yes, bereavement time is personal, but it is also intimate and can offer up some of the biggest blessings to those who just need a listening ear or an embrace.
The moment we start shoving away our emotions or start thinking that what we are going through doesn’t matter is the moment when we have failed to grace others with our ability to show love.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
