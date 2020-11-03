Why do I write about grief?

With that said, perhaps this is a good time to reinforce why I think that talking or writing about grief/loss is so important.

We must do a better job at acknowledging that life isn’t always filled with joy and blessings, and that sometimes we must go through periods of time in which we struggle to make sense of the world around us.

Many who have experienced the most insufferable and seemingly insurmountable loss are often those who find themselves becoming “encouragers” and thus choose to walk alongside someone else who is just starting on the grief path. This type of support is priceless and is a gift that can be overlooked when we find ourselves feeling lost within that grief “fog,” but becomes the saving grace we turn to over and over again in our healing.

Grief is uncomfortable, but it shouldn’t be avoided in our conversations. In fact, the more we bring the topic to the table and invite discussion on the things that cause us to squirm or make us uneasy, the better it is in the long run for all of us.

That’s why I will continue to address the subjects that people ask me to write about, or why I stop and have conversations in grocery store aisles or at gatherings - because when the opportunity arises, I refuse to back down.