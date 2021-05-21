Woolley: Answering questions about mask wearing and vaccinations in the workplace

Can employers breathe easy now? Here are some FAQs to help you sort it all out.
What's the word on masks and COVID-19 vaccinations?
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that masking in most indoor settings was no longer necessary for individuals who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, on May 17, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration essentially took the same position in the employment context. After the CDC update, a number of states ended their indoor mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions.
What are the limited exceptions? In other words, in what indoor settings does the CDC still recommend masks?
Employees and patrons should still wear masks on public transportation, in correctional or detention facilities, or in homeless shelters. They should also comply with any state, local, tribal, and territorial rules that are more strict. And businesses can make their own stricter rules and require employees and customers to comply. Also, different rules apply to health care employers.
How is an employer supposed to know which employees have been vaccinated and which have not?
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance last December saying that it was legal for employers (1) to require employees to be vaccinated (with limited exceptions) and (2) to ask employees whether they have been vaccinated, or even to ask for proof of vaccination.
Proof of vaccination documentation should contain no employee health information apart from the fact that the employee got the vaccine. Otherwise, the employer could be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Are there situations in which employers cannot require employees to be vaccinated?
Yes. The general rule is the employers may legally require employees to be vaccinated. But if an employee has a disability that precludes vaccination or if vaccination would violate an employee's sincerely held religious beliefs, the employer would have to at least try to make reasonable accommodations.
Although the EEOC guidance doesn't specifically address it, it's also a good idea for employers to try to make reasonable accommodations for employees who do not want to be vaccinated because they are pregnant.
What about employers paying a bonus to every employee who is vaccinated. Would that be legal?
It might be, but we don't know for sure. Because it's legal to mandate vaccinations, it should be fine to offer incentives. However, in other contexts, the EEOC and some courts have said that incentives that are very generous (or penalties that are very severe) may be too coercive.
The EEOC has said it will be issuing guidance on vaccine incentives, but it has not done so yet. While we wait to hear from the EEOC on vaccination incentives, you may want to consider letting the CDC's new mask guidance work for you. In other words, let the people who have been vaccinated ditch the masks, and require the unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com.