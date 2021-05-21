Woolley: Answering questions about mask wearing and vaccinations in the workplace

How is an employer supposed to know which employees have been vaccinated and which have not?

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance last December saying that it was legal for employers (1) to require employees to be vaccinated (with limited exceptions) and (2) to ask employees whether they have been vaccinated, or even to ask for proof of vaccination.

Proof of vaccination documentation should contain no employee health information apart from the fact that the employee got the vaccine. Otherwise, the employer could be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Are there situations in which employers cannot require employees to be vaccinated?

Yes. The general rule is the employers may legally require employees to be vaccinated. But if an employee has a disability that precludes vaccination or if vaccination would violate an employee's sincerely held religious beliefs, the employer would have to at least try to make reasonable accommodations.