Woolley: DOL proposed rule would limit application of FLSA tip credit

For many decades, the Fair Labor Standards Act has allowed employers of tipped employees to apply a tip credit in meeting the minimum wage obligations of the federal wage and hour law.

Currently under federal law, an employer of tipped employees can pay a tipped employee a minimum wage of $2.13 per hour and apply a tip credit of $5.12 per hour to satisfy the FLSA’s current minimum wage requirement of $7.25 per hour.

Historically, side duties have been deemed to include tasks like cleaning and setting tables, making coffee, refilling condiment containers and wrapping silverware. This has come to be known as the “80/20 Rule,” which said that if a tipped employee spends more than 20 percent of his/her time performing side duties, the tip credit cannot be applied to that time.

In late 2020, the Trump Department of Labor published a final rule that would have eliminated the 80/20 Rule and replaced it with a rule in which employers would have been able to apply the tip credit to time spent performing side duties as long as the side work was completed during, or “for a reasonable time immediately before or after,” employees’ tip-generating work. However, the new rule never took effect.