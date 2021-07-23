Woolley: DOL proposed rule would limit application of FLSA tip credit

For many decades, the Fair Labor Standards Act has allowed employers of tipped employees to apply a tip credit in meeting the minimum wage obligations of the federal wage and hour law.
Currently under federal law, an employer of tipped employees can pay a tipped employee a minimum wage of $2.13 per hour and apply a tip credit of $5.12 per hour to satisfy the FLSA’s current minimum wage requirement of $7.25 per hour.
Historically, side duties have been deemed to include tasks like cleaning and setting tables, making coffee, refilling condiment containers and wrapping silverware. This has come to be known as the “80/20 Rule,” which said that if a tipped employee spends more than 20 percent of his/her time performing side duties, the tip credit cannot be applied to that time.
In late 2020, the Trump Department of Labor published a final rule that would have eliminated the 80/20 Rule and replaced it with a rule in which employers would have been able to apply the tip credit to time spent performing side duties as long as the side work was completed during, or “for a reasonable time immediately before or after,” employees’ tip-generating work. However, the new rule never took effect.
Last month, the DOL published a notice of proposed rulemaking that, will restore the 80/20 Rule and add that not only can the tip credit not be applied to time spent performing side duties in excess of 20 percent of the work week, but also any side duties performed for more than 30 minutes will be ineligible for application of the tip credit.
The proposed rule also contains some language that calls into question whether the list of tasks previously deemed to be included as a side duty will be narrower.
The new proposal defines “tip-producing work” as any work for which a tipped employee receives tips, and makes the statement that “[a] server’s tip-producing work includes waiting tables.”
The proposal’s examples of work that “directly supports” tip-producing work but is subject to time limits on performance, are as follows: “[P]reparing items for tables so that the servers can more easily access them when serving customers or cleaning the tables to prepare for the next customers.”
Food preparation and cleaning bathrooms are not considered either tip-producing work or work that directly supports tip-producing work. In the case of bartenders, making and serving drinks, and talking to customers, are considered tip-producing work -- but not preparing food or cleaning the dining room.
Please keep in mind that the FLSA does not preempt state wage and hour laws. Some states do not authorize tip credits at all, and some states have tip credit rules that differ from those of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Finally, many states have higher minimum wages than the federal minimum wage.
The notice of proposed rulemaking is open for public comment through Aug. 23. Comments can be submitted electronically at https://www.regulations.gov.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com.