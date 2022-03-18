WOOLLEY: EEOC issues new guidance on caregiver bias

On Monday, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued updated guidance on “caregiver discrimination” in the workplace. The guidance emphasizes pandemic-related issues, but it is not limited to that.

While “caregiver status” is not a protected category under federal anti-discrimination laws, employers can violate federal laws by treating employees with caregiver responsibilities less favorably than other employees based on categories protected under federal law, or by stereotyping employees based on actual or perceived caregiver responsibilities.

The new guidance covers a lot that employers should already know, such as denying opportunities to women based on the assumption that women are less likely than men to want to travel or work overtime because of family responsibilities.

It would also be unlawful for an employer to discriminate against men with caregiving responsibilities, on the stereotypical assumption that men are supposed to be the breadwinners while their wives are the caregivers.

In the context of COVID, it could be discriminatory or even harassing for an employer to criticize pregnant employees or employees with disabilities “for maintaining a physical distance from colleagues, changing their schedules, teleworking, or taking other actions to avoid being exposed to or infected with COVID-19.”

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, it's unlawful to discriminate based on association with a person with a disability, therefore, an employer cannot treat employees less favorably because they are providing care to a family member who has a disability.

One important point that the new guidance makes clear: If an employer provides accommodations (including light duty) to some employees, it must provide accommodations to pregnant employees with similar limitations.

The rest of the new guidance is pretty obvious. But just so you know:

If an employee has caregiver responsibility for a same-sex spouse, the employer cannot require more proof of the relationship than it would require from an employee in a traditional marriage.

An employer cannot treat caregiver employees differently based on their race or national origin.

An employer cannot treat caregiver employees differently based on the “intersectionality” of their sex/sexual orientation/gender identity, and their race or national origin (such as denying advancement opportunities to caregivers who are Black women, even if women of other races and Black men get plenty of those opportunities).

Employees are not entitled to reasonable accommodation based on their age, but it would be unlawful to treat older workers with caregiving responsibilities less favorably than similarly-situated younger workers.

Employers shouldn’t allow harassment of employees based on their caregiving status or lack thereof, such as giving a hard time to male employees for taking on caregiver responsibilities, or insulting Asian employees “because COVID-19 was first identified in an Asian country.”

And, of course, retaliation is illegal too.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.