Woolley: Here's EEOC guidance on sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination

June is Pride Month and on June 15, 2021, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued timely guidance on the protections extended to LGBTQIA+ workers under Title VII.
Title VII prohibits discrimination throughout an employment, from hiring to termination, promotions to work assignments, and "other terms, conditions and privileges of employment."
It protects job applicants, current employees (including full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees), and former employees, if their employer has 15 or more employees, and it protects employees regardless of citizenship or immigration status. Employers with fewer than 15 total employees are not covered by Title VII.
Just one year ago, the Supreme Court determined that Title VII's prohibition against discrimination based on sex extended to sexual orientation and gender identity. Bostock v. Clayton County was a landmark case with immediate import, as fewer than half of the states had laws protecting LGBTQIA+ workers from employment discrimination.
The EEOC’s guidance clarifies the impact of Bostock. Employers cannot discriminate against anyone – including straight and cisgender employees – on account of their sex. Employers cannot discriminate based on perceived customer preference, or require employees to dress counter to their gender identity.
Employers may, however, maintain separate bathrooms and locker rooms, so long as they allow employees to use the facility that corresponds with their gender identity. The EEOC has also noted that the use of pronouns or names that are inconsistent with an individual’s gender identify could be considered harassment.
Employers should review the EEOC guidance (again, as I’m assuming you did after the Bostock decision) and take the following steps as soon as possible:
• Review your equal employment opportunity policies to determine whether your company prohibits discrimination or harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity. If not, amend your policies to include those provisions.
• Promptly communicate the policy updates to all employees.
• In some work environments, there may be a risk of “reverse discrimination” against heterosexual employees.
• If your harassment training has not historically addressed harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity, consider promptly conducting a “mini-session” addressing those subjects, and then include it in your regular training going forward.
• In determining whether to take adverse action against an employee, ensure that your review includes consideration of whether the employee’s sexual orientation or gender identity played any role in the proposed decision.
• Take appropriate steps to avoid discriminating in hiring against applicants based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, office and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. She thanks her Partners for their blog on this issue.