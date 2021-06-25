Woolley: Here's EEOC guidance on sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination

Employers may, however, maintain separate bathrooms and locker rooms, so long as they allow employees to use the facility that corresponds with their gender identity. The EEOC has also noted that the use of pronouns or names that are inconsistent with an individual’s gender identify could be considered harassment.

Employers should review the EEOC guidance (again, as I’m assuming you did after the Bostock decision) and take the following steps as soon as possible:

• Review your equal employment opportunity policies to determine whether your company prohibits discrimination or harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity. If not, amend your policies to include those provisions.

• Promptly communicate the policy updates to all employees.

• In some work environments, there may be a risk of “reverse discrimination” against heterosexual employees.

• If your harassment training has not historically addressed harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity, consider promptly conducting a “mini-session” addressing those subjects, and then include it in your regular training going forward.