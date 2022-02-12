WOOLLEY: #MeToo arbitration bill passes senate

Yesterday, the U.S. Senate passed by voice vote the "Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act." The legislation passed the House on Monday, and President Biden is reportedly in favor of it, so it is expected to soon become law.

The legislation, inspired by the #MeToo movement, would amend the Federal Arbitration Act, which is nearly 100 years old and strongly favors the arbitration of disputes (with limited exceptions). H.R. 4445 would make new exceptions to this general rule, providing that pre-dispute arbitration agreements and pre-dispute waivers of class claims are not enforceable when a person files suit in a federal, state, or tribal court alleging sexual assault or sexual harassment.

According to Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL), who spoke in favor of the legislation, "Forced arbitration clauses not only deny survivors their right to a day in court, they also conceal their allegations from public view. That is a green light for abusers to continue harming and harassing victims."