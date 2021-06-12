Woolley: Summer fun quiz for employers

How much do you know about summer workplace fun in '21? Take our quiz and find out.

No. 1: You are the HR Manager for Strict Company, which is requiring all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before they can return to the worksite.

Four employees refuse: Leonard, because his doctor advised that the vaccine may be harmful due to Leonard’s autoimmune disorder; Lawrence who believes the vaccine will change his DNA; Lloyd, who believes that the vaccine is made with cells from aborted fetuses and getting the vaccine will violate his religious beliefs; and Louie, a healthy 65-year-old who is afraid that the vaccine will be "too hard on an old fella."

Assuming only federal law applies, if the CEO wants to fire all four if you can do so legally, which of these may you have to retain

A. Leonard, Lloyd and Louie, because disabilities, religion and age are all protected categories under federal law.

B. Lawrence and Lloyd, because they both have sincere objections to getting the vaccine.

C. Leonard and Lloyd, because their reasons are protected under federal law.

D. None. You can fire them all.