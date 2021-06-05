Woolley: Supreme Court: CFAA conviction requires some kind of a ‘hack’

The sergeant accepted payment, accessed the database, obtained the requested information and told the informant he had it. (As you might have guessed, this was all a set-up.) Then the sergeant was arrested and ultimately convicted of violating the CFAA.

The sergeant appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, arguing, among other things, that the CFAA did not apply because he had legitimate access to the database. The Eleventh Circuit affirmed the CFAA conviction in 2019, finding that the sergeant’s misuse of the information to which he had access violated the CFAA. The Supreme Court agreed to review the decision in April 2020.

Thursday’s majority opinion, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and joined by a “bipartisan” group that included Justices Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Sonia Sotomayor, parsed the language of the statute and determined that it applied only to individuals who lacked legitimate access to either the computer or system, or to a portion of the system, such as a secure file.

The CFAA does not apply to individuals who have legitimate access but then use the data obtained for an improper purpose, according to the Court.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, dissented.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, office and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com.