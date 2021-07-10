Woolley: Supreme Court rules no “adjustment of status” for TPS holders who entered U.S. illegally

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in Sanchez v. Mayorkas that non-citizens who have been granted temporary humanitarian relief from deportation (known as Temporary Protected Status or “TPS”), and who came to the United States without being “inspected and admitted,” cannot apply to become lawful permanent residents through the adjustment of status application process.

In 1997, Jose Santos Sanchez entered the United States from El Salvador without being “inspected and admitted” as required by U.S. immigration law. In 2001, the United States granted TPS designation to El Salvador because of severe earthquakes in that country. Mr. Sanchez applied for and obtained TPS that year and has kept his status current. In 2014, he applied for an “adjustment of status” to allow him to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied his application on the ground that his initial entry into the United States was not lawful. According to the USCIS, Section 1255(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act provides that an “adjustment of status” is available only to non-citizens who were “inspected and admitted or paroled into the United States.”