Woolley: The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act provides less protection from insider threats, so what should employers be doing?

Because of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Van Buren v. United States , which I wrote about a few weeks ago , the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) has become less protective of employers’ rights to be free from theft or sabotage by employees and others with access to those systems. The Court ruled that Section 1030 of the CFAA does not apply to individuals who had legitimate access to an employer’s computer systems but then misused the systems in some way. It adopted a “gates-up-or-down” approach.

The Supreme Court ruled that Section 1030 is so broadly written that it has been used well beyond its main purpose, which is to prohibit and punish illegal hacking of computer networks. As explained by the Court, “If the ‘exceeds authorized access’ clause criminalizes every violation of a computer-use policy, then millions of otherwise law-abiding citizens are criminals,” reasoning that an employee who does something as innocuous as sending a personal e-mail or reading the news on her work computer has violated the CFAA. Therefore, the Court held that individuals “exceed authorized access” only when they access computers with authorization but then obtain information located in particular areas of the computer – such as files, folders, or databases – that are off-limits to them.