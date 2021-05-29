Woolley: The insidious deception that is 'employment at will'

Even in an employment-at-will jurisdiction, employers should make sure that termination decisions are fair and in accordance with their policies and practices. This means providing some degree of "due process" to the employee who is being terminated:

» If the employee is a poor performer, warn him about his deficiencies, reiterate expectations and the consequences if his performance doesn't improve, offer appropriate help, consider placing him on a performance improvement plan before termination, and give him a reasonable chance to shape up.

And, of course, document all of that. If the employee can't improve despite documented progressive warnings and a PIP, then you should be able to safely terminate him.

» If the employee commits multiple minor infractions or has poor attendance and the absences aren't covered by the FMLA or otherwise legally protected, provide progressive discipline that clearly spells out the problem and the consequences if she fails to improve.

And, of course, document all of that. If it happens again after the final warning stage, then you should be able to safely terminate her.