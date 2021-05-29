Woolley: The insidious deception that is 'employment at will'

Employers, don't get played.
"This is an employment-at-will state, and I can fire you for a good reason, a bad reason, or no reason at all."
Technically, this is true in almost every state, but employers should not count on employment at will as their only defense in an unlawful discharge case.
Why?
First, if the employee has a contract of employment for a definite term (say, one year), then employment at will does not apply.
Second, the employment-at-will rule does not apply to terminations that are conducted for unlawful reasons.
Here are just a few reasons for termination that the employment-at-will rule doesn't excuse: Discrimination based on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, color, age, disability, genetic information, retaliation for protected activity related to the anti-discrimination laws, interference or retaliation under the Family and Medical Leave Act, retaliation for reporting unsafe workplace conditions, retaliation for engaging in protected concerted activity under the National Labor Relations Act, and retaliation for whistleblowing.
The above reasons are illegal in the reddest of red states. And if you're a public sector employer anywhere, you can count on having even more exceptions to employment at will than these.
Even in an employment-at-will jurisdiction, employers should make sure that termination decisions are fair and in accordance with their policies and practices. This means providing some degree of "due process" to the employee who is being terminated:
» If the employee is a poor performer, warn him about his deficiencies, reiterate expectations and the consequences if his performance doesn't improve, offer appropriate help, consider placing him on a performance improvement plan before termination, and give him a reasonable chance to shape up.
And, of course, document all of that. If the employee can't improve despite documented progressive warnings and a PIP, then you should be able to safely terminate him.
» If the employee commits multiple minor infractions or has poor attendance and the absences aren't covered by the FMLA or otherwise legally protected, provide progressive discipline that clearly spells out the problem and the consequences if she fails to improve.
And, of course, document all of that. If it happens again after the final warning stage, then you should be able to safely terminate her.
» If the employee commits serious misconduct, conduct a thorough investigation based on the circumstances, and give due consideration to any evidence that the employee presents in his own defense. And, of course, document all of that.
If, after conducting a fair investigation, you still think you have reason to believe that the employee is responsible and that the extenuating circumstances (if any) are insufficient, then you should be able to safely terminate.
This should work even in an employment-at-will state!
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, office and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com.