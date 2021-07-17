Woolley: This 'n' that in labor and employment law

Some noteworthy labor and employment developments from the past week, in no particular order:

» Court rules against Christian teacher who wouldn’t use kids’ names, preferred pronouns.

A federal judge in Indiana ruled against a high school orchestra teacher who refused, for religious reasons, to address his students by their preferred pronouns or use their chosen names. The Brownsburg Community School Corporation had adopted a rule that transgender students would be addressed by the names registered in the school database.

John Kluge objected to addressing transgender students by their registered names. As an accommodation to his beliefs, he and the school corporation initially agreed that he could address all students by their last names only, “like a sports coach.” However, the school corporation received complaints from some students and the faculty advisor of a student LGBT group.

After being told that things were not working out, Mr. Kluge held firm. He was ultimately told that he should resign at the end of the school year, although he was allowed to continue using last names during the remainder of the year.