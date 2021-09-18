Woolley: Will Biden's vaccine mandate survive in the courts?

The proposed ETS would mandate these employers to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The Action Plan also indicates that these employers will be required to pay employees for time they spend getting vaccinated and recovering from side effects of the vaccine.

We don’t know what OSHA will actually issue or how long it will take for OSHA to act. We expect court challenges as to whether OSHA has the authority to issue such a rule without following the usual processes under the Administrative Procedure Act, and further conflicting judicial decisions on that topic depending on what OSHA issues and how OSHA supports whatever it issues.

Health care workers. Finally, the Action Plan says that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will require health care providers who receive Medicare or Medicaid funds to require employees and volunteers to be vaccinated.

According to the Action Plan, this will apply to “nursing home staff as well as staff in hospitals and other CMS-regulated settings, including clinical staff, individuals providing services under arrangements, volunteers, and staff who are not involved in direct patient, resident, or client care.”

Once again, we don’t know whether the CMS has the authority to do this.