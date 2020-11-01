Zeta meant business

I’m sitting in a rocking chair out on the front porch right now. It actually feels really good out here.

It’s too hot inside, and I can’t see. Our power went out early this morning. I think it was around 1:30. Man, that Zeta didn’t play. She meant business.

Even now, the wind chimes are all swinging eastward. We took them down last night, but put them back up this morning. That may have been a little premature.

I thought we prepped for the storm pretty well, but a few breakables still decided to, well, break. You can’t lock down everything.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard sustained winds like I did last night. On April 19 of this year, we had 90 mph straight line winds. I’d never seen anything like that, but it only lasted a few minutes, although the damage was unbelievable.

I’m not going to lie. It was a little scary. We live in a very old farmhouse. It’s an amazing home. My father was born in this house, but I curled my toes during multiple gusts...and held my baby tight.

I slept with Abby on the couch, and she literally slept through the entire thing. Oh to be able to sleep like that again....but I needed to be up to keep my eye on the radar and on her.