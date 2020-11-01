Zeta meant business

I’m sitting in a rocking chair out on the front porch right now. It actually feels really good out here.
It’s too hot inside, and I can’t see. Our power went out early this morning. I think it was around 1:30. Man, that Zeta didn’t play. She meant business.
Even now, the wind chimes are all swinging eastward. We took them down last night, but put them back up this morning. That may have been a little premature.
I thought we prepped for the storm pretty well, but a few breakables still decided to, well, break. You can’t lock down everything.
I don’t think I’ve ever heard sustained winds like I did last night. On April 19 of this year, we had 90 mph straight line winds. I’d never seen anything like that, but it only lasted a few minutes, although the damage was unbelievable.
I’m not going to lie. It was a little scary. We live in a very old farmhouse. It’s an amazing home. My father was born in this house, but I curled my toes during multiple gusts...and held my baby tight.
I slept with Abby on the couch, and she literally slept through the entire thing. Oh to be able to sleep like that again....but I needed to be up to keep my eye on the radar and on her.
Once we lost power, things got eerie. I could hear everything: every limb cracking, every sheet of tin clanging, even my heart beating. Our front porch looks like Cracker Barrel, so it sounded like a war zone. We have a storm shelter, and it should have been used last night.
I think it was around 5 when I went outside. The wind was still awake, but beginning to settle down. I wanted to check on the animals and access any potential damage. The horses were fine. The cats were fine. And, the chickens were fine, but I couldn’t find the ducks. All four dogs were safe and sound inside.
We had a large oak limb down in the front yard. Part of a black walnut tree fell out behind the shed. Some tin was flapping on the chicken coup, and more tin was flapping on the barn, so I know where I’ll be once this wind subsides.
After a few texts back and forth with mama, I finally went to sleep a little past 5:30, but was wide awake by 7. Why? Because everybody else got up.
Abby’s school was cancelled, so Lucy took her to her mom’s while she went to a meeting. I tried getting in a power nap, but that didn’t work, so I went outside and went to work.
I picked up broken glass and hauled off limbs. I picked up chairs and stood up a fence — a fence that fell over again. Lucy fixed it when she got home. I fed the horses and even found the ducks.
Now, I’m just hoping the power comes back on. I don’t want my ice cream to melt. You know, on second thought, I think I’m going to take one for the team and go fill up on that ice cream. I’d sure hate for it to go to waste.
You see, even through a storm there’s always a silver lining.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!