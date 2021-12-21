Albritton: When loneliness rears its ugly head in my life

Kind friends often express concern for me by saying, “I know you have missed Dean this year.” Those caring words remind me of the loneliness I have endured during my first year without Dean. They also remind me how, by the grace of God, I have not allowed myself to become a victim of loneliness.
Loneliness rears its ugly head daily in my life. Each morning it says, “Walter, you are alone now. It’s alright to feel sad. You have no one to enjoy breakfast with, and your little dog, Buddy, does not like scrambled eggs or sausage. So feel free to have a pity party as you begin another lonely day.”
Thus far I have refused the offer to feel sorry for myself. I tell loneliness to get lost, that it is not welcome in my house or my heart. Loneliness is a disease. It can kill you, but it is not incurable, and I have found the medicine that prevents it from terminating my life.
I remind myself that I am not the only lonely person in the world. Loneliness is a universal difficulty, and a growing problem in America.
While most of us are obsessed with the danger of Covid-19, loneliness is yet another threat to human life. So much so, that Susan Mettes has published a book titled The Loneliness Epidemic, in which she offers ideas for ministering to the lonely. Right now, my medicine works well treating my loneliness.
When tempted to cry about my wife’s passing, I remind myself that God allowed me to know Dean for 82 years; we met at age 6 in the first grade.
Instead of succumbing to loneliness, I think about the wonderful gifts Dean possessed. She could find flowers in a ditch and create a beautiful table decoration. She could make a can of Spam taste like a beef roast.
Dean could light candles and make our home feel like a sanctuary. She never once complained that I could not buy her expensive clothes; she could dress up beautifully with clothes she bought for eight dollars at a thrift store. She used a $50 Singer Sewing Machine and made clothes for our boys until they began begging for Izod stuff.
She could take a dollar and bless my socks off at Christmas; one of my most precious gifts was a little plaque with two rabbits on it hugging, with these words beside the rabbits – “We Need Each Other.” Talk about good tidings! The plaque cost a dollar.
God loaned Dean one of His special gifts – how to make something out of nothing! And wonder of wonders, God allowed me to be married to that special lady for nearly 70 years!
Yes, loneliness is a problem. I miss Dean every day. But with the right medicine, loneliness is not insurmountable. It cannot withstand the healing power of grace, gumption and the right group of precious memories!