Bill King: Enjoying the paddle sport that actually has nothing to do with pickles

This week, 736 registered players converged on The Opelika Sportsplex to play a game that most of us probably had never heard of only a few years ago. While this game has nothing to do with pickles, neither sweet nor dill, it is called pickleball. Pickleball is all the rage these days. The Opelika Sportsplex facility has 24 covered and lit, state-of-the-art courts. It is the fastest growing sport in our nation. It is a fun form of exercise, recreation and fellowship that almost anyone can play. It is a social game, where we often find ourselves jumping into a game with people we have never even met.

I have always loved sports. For most of my life, I have especially enjoyed playing sports that involved hitting a ball with a bat, paddle or a racquet. Back in the ‘70s, tennis was the hot craze. Tennis courts were built all across the nation. Tennis was the first racquet sport I learned to play. My hometown of Rainsville built 2 tennis courts at the city park back then. It was so popular, we had to wait our turn in line to get a court.

A decade later, racquetball was the game. It was loud and fast. I played one time and was hooked. I played tennis one or two more times after that, and it was racquetball from then on. That was 35 years ago, and I still play two to three times each week, when possible. However, many of the racquetball players I used to play with have completely switched to pickleball. I am retired, so I play both.

Perhaps, my love of these games might be traced back to my early childhood. Long before I played tennis, racquetball or pickleball, I played paddleball with a bolo paddle. This game was played with a small wooden paddle, that had a small red-rubber ball attached with a long rubber band. Of course, when you hit the ball with the paddle it went to the end of the rubber band and quickly snapped back toward you. The harder you hit the ball, the faster it returned. The object of the game was to hit the ball each time it came back (and not knock out your eye in the process). An advanced player could hit it dozens of times in a row. It took great skill and much practice to hit the ball more than two or three times. It was tons of fun. Some paddles even had the words “It’s Fun” painted right there on the paddle. It was a wonderful way to waste time. It was also fun to hit your older sister with the ball. Well, it was fun until Mama caught me, took my paddle away from me and used it for other purposes. Mama was not very good at hitting the ball, but I don’t think that was her aim!

Who would have ever imagined back then where that silly little game with a paddle and rubber ball would lead me? Now, let’s get moving. Go out and play. It’s fun…and good for us!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.