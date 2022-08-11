Bill King: George Jetson finally has a birthday

When I was a kid, Saturday mornings were filled with one cartoon after another, mostly created by Hanna-Barbera. There was Huckleberry Hound, Quick Draw McGraw, Yogi Bear, Top Cat, Wally Gator, Magilla Gorilla, Johnny Quest, The Flintstones and The Jetsons.

Two of my favorite shows were completely opposite in their settings. The Flintstones featured Fred and Betty Flintstone and their neighbors Barney and Wilma Rubble. The time setting took us backwards to the Stone Age. Their theme song said, “They’re a page right out of history.”

The Jetsons, on the other hand, were the complete opposite. George Jetson and his family didn’t live in the past, but in the future. Instead of the Stone Age, they lived in the Space Age. The time setting was 100 years from when the show aired, so that would have been 2062.

Ironically, The Jetsons premiered 60 years ago this year, yet patriarch George Jetson was not born until one-week ago. Somewhere along the way, someone figured out that his birthday would have been July 31, 2022. Back in 1962, when the show premiered, that seems like light-years away. Yet, here we are living in the future of 2022.

The Jetsons had items on that show we had never seen or imagined. Strangely enough, many of those things seen in the show have come to pass.

Only six years after the show aired for the first time, we landed on the moon. While no one has ever actually lived on the moon, there are currently seven astronauts living on the International Space Station.

The Space Station has continuously been occupied since November of 2000, with a total of 244 individuals who have lived there. The International Space Station is closer in its nature to Orbit City, where the Jetsons lived, than the moon.

The Jetsons had a robot named Rosie who cleaned their house. We have Roomba that cleans ours.

While we watched The Jetsons on those curved screen televisions that were as deep as wide, the Jetsons watched in color on a flat screen TV, much like the ones we all have now.

George read his daily news from a screen. I’m not sure how that worked, because the internet had not even been invented yet. Actually, I’m still not completely sure how the internet works, but many of us do get news from it today.

George had a wrist watch that he could make calls on, and see the person he talked to. That must have been a smart watch.

When we saw all those gadgets back in 1962, we never imagined we would have many of them in our own homes and offices by the date of George’s birth. Isn’t it amazing that the writers of a cartoon seemed to see into the future?

What’s even more amazing is that the writers of the Bible did see into the future, and some of it was still thousands of years away. Of course, they were divinely inspired. Much of what they saw and wrote about has happened, but the best is still yet to come.

By the way, happy birthday, George Jetson.