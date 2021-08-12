Bill King: Looking for words in all the right places

Obviously, since you are reading a column I wrote, I am also a columnist. I have written this weekly newspaper column for seven years. My column is approximately 600 words each week, except in one paper it is 500. That means in the seven years I’ve written this column, I have written 218,400 words or more. I also write several columns each year for Mature Living magazine.

I have been asked if I ever run out of anything to say. My family might say no, but actually, occasionally, I do... but I write anyway! There’s an old saying that writers always write. Sometimes they write because they have something to say, and sometimes they write because they have to say something. Not often, but occasionally I have to rack my brain thinking about what I’m going to write this week. Then, sometimes in the middle of a piece, I come to a road block, or as it is often called, “writer’s block.” When this happens, I’ve learned to put it down and walk away.

My two favorite word games are crossword puzzles and Wordscapes. Sometimes, I get stuck and can’t come up with the right word. I’m always amazed that when I put it down and walk away, and then come back to it later, the right words immediately come to mind. Sometimes, not only with words but life in general, we simply need a break. Often, when we look at things with a fresh mind, and a rested set of eyes, we can see what we couldn’t see before.