'Cheers to road trips and War Eagle': Dad drives daughter from San Diego to Auburn for fall semester

Editor's note: After reading my July 25 column about a family road trip to Wisconsin, Mike Ecks wrote me this letter about driving his daughter to Auburn University from their home in California. Enjoy.

My daughter Summer and I had just spent four days driving across this wonderful country that we have the privilege to call home. Our journey started at our residence in San Diego County. We drove to Scottsdale to have lunch with my aunt at her favorite spot of Los Olivos. She had not been out to eat in two years due to health issues and Covid. Our journey continued that afternoon to Las Cruces, N.M., driving through the start of the monsoon conditions that would flood out Scottsdale that evening.

Day Two we traveled to San Antonio. After checking in late we went along the riverwalk and in the morning we saw the Alamo. Our travels in Texas continued to Katy where we had lunch with a good friend who has a passion for rescuing dogs.

Travels continued along Interstate 10 for a dinner at Palmetto's on the Bayou in Slidell. The new chef there used to be at Commander's Palace in New Orleans, and the dinner was delicious with our server sitting down at our table to show us photos of her recent trip to Hawaii for a friend's wedding.