Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election

In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.

Sonny Moreman, a 50-year resident of Auburn, ran in Ward 5 on a platform of preserving the historic character of Auburn’s older neighborhoods and the downtown business districts while supporting “thoughtful” economic development. In a three-candidate race, Mr. Moreman received over 56% of the votes. Moreman’s chief opponent was a young, articulate, small business owner who was strongly supported and funded by Realtors and business interests outside of Ward 5. We don’t think her supporters expected their candidate to lose by such a wide margin, if at all, as she ran a vigorous and positive campaign.

Incumbent Kelley Griswold’s Ward 2 encompasses some of Auburn’s oldest residential neighborhoods, including its only historic district, as well as rapidly changing areas that could be called “urban infill.” Mr. Griswold understands that growth and preservation can actually happen simultaneously, when developments are carefully planned with sensitivity to surroundings. His opponent, Paul West, served on Auburn’s Board of Zoning Adjustments during a 7-year period during which construction of student housing projects exploded in Auburn’s downtown and nearby neighborhoods, transforming the environment. Mr. Griswold received over 61% of the votes to Mr. West’s 39%.

Connie Fitch-Taylor, the incumbent who had a landslide victory (70%) in Ward 1, Auburn’s majority African American district in northwest Auburn, has fought for years for city support of her constituents. If you want to see some of what has been accomplished, drive up North Donahue and turn left on Clark Street. It is a neighborhood with three city parks that seems like it would be a pleasant and neighborly place to live.

So, what are we to make of this support of community over economic development? Does it tell us something about our valuing of close-knit “neighborhoods”? In these times of pandemics, rabid political partisanship and the seemingly existential threats of global conflict and climate change, are we rediscovering that living in a neighborly place is more important than having large lawns and lots of square footage? Though the Biblical commandment “love thy neighbor” defines neighbors very broadly, it is hard to love the neighbors who live near you if your environment doesn’t make it easy to get to know them. Auburn’s older neighborhoods, with smaller lots and modest homes and a bit more economic and cultural diversity, result in more frequent and enriching face-to-face contacts with neighbors different from us. We feel embraced by where we live, and we voted to protect that.

Clearly, local elections matter. You can get involved by campaigning door-to-door for the next election cycle. Put up a yard sign. You’ll meet some wonderful neighbors, perhaps a few who could use your help or interest or even want to help organize a neighborhood event. Until you get face-to-face they won’t really be your neighbors. You may end up helping Auburn become a lovelier village.

Philip Lewis and Linda Dean are each long-time residents of Auburn's Ward 5. Lewis is professor emeritus of psychology at Auburn University. Dean was director of education at Alabama Shakespeare Festival before joining Auburn University's College of Education as a special projects coordinator.