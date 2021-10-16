Commentary: Auburn woman reexamines what America means to her in the aftermath of Afghanistan

As I write this, Leo is being hunted by the Taliban. The family fled from their home when Leo received a letter labeling him as the enemy. Chris and I have been making the horrific journey with them from our safe home in Auburn. We have traveled from place to place with this family, too often hearing that they barely got ahead of the men in black that carry U.S. assault weapons. They are more than Afghan Allies to us – they are human beings, created and loved by God, and loved by us.

Not My America

In our desperate effort to help Leo and his family, we faced a grim reality: there would be no U.S. government assistance to rescue them. The work that Leo did for 15 years, the U.S. lives he saved, and the personal risk of being an interpreter — those things meant nothing the moment he and his family became acceptable losses.

Help also would not come from our Congressman, Mike Rogers. As the most powerful GOP member of the House Armed Services Committee, we were certain that someone on his staff would respond to our pleas. We knew that after his strong condemnation of the Afghanistan withdrawal, he would help a constituent get an Afghan family to safety. We were wrong – we never even received an acknowledgment. The performance during the House hearings led us to understand that Congressman Rogers has no interest in saving Afghans.