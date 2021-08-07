Commentary: So how bad do you really want a normal football season this fall?

The other day, while reading comments from parents who strongly believe masks in schools will ruin their children's lives, I was reminded of a letter I read maybe 15 years ago.

It was in response to a new tailgating policy at Auburn University. It seemed Tiger fans were setting up their modular sofas and big-screen TVs on campus in the middle of the week, pulling RV's up on the library lawn and running extension cords into academic buildings.

Seeing how Auburn is an actual university where people attend class and conduct scientific experiments, the administration decided to set some boundaries and timelines for tailgaters.

About that time, my newsroom received an angry letter from a woman explaining how these new policies would ruin not her life, but the lives of her children.

"Hey, Mom, this tailgate party is kind of fun, but it'd be a lot better if we could run an extension cord into a chemistry lab." Said no kid, ever.

I'm not saying kids naturally love wearing masks, but I've been amazed at how kids - from kindergarteners to college students - have adapted to it.

I mean, your kids learned how to live with you, right?