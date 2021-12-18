Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: I learned about the magic of Christmas from someone born on Christmas Day

As Christmas approaches again, I find myself missing him and regretting that our family won't be piling into our van and driving the seven hours up to Vilja.

Vilja was the two-story cabin he and his children created in the early 1980s from three log structures that he hauled out to his farm and perched on a hill overlooking the lake, and then named after the wood nymph in the opera "The Merry Widow."

He made sure the cabin had enough room for his four children and their future spouses and children to spend holidays, and he equipped it with a gourmet kitchen, a huge fireplace, two long dining room tables, a baby grand piano and a bunch of comfortable sofas and chairs.

I spent many holidays and vacations there with my family over the years, including Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, and they were all wonderful, but Christmas was the time when you could feel the magic of the place.

Doug, or Papa as we called him, had a vision for Vilja - like the guy in "Field of Dreams," he would build it and they would come. He would build this retreat named after the fairy in an opera - and later, 10 grandchildren would appear at various times of the year, but especially at Christmas.