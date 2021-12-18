Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: I learned about the magic of Christmas from someone born on Christmas Day

Years ago, Bess and I were at a marriage conference at our church, and we were participating in a "Newlywed Game"-style contest against dozens of other couples.
We won in dramatic fashion, or I should say I won it for us, and we're to this day upheld by our peers as a paragon of marriage. That's because in the final round, with all the husbands struggling to answer questions about our wives' face cream brands and childhood best friends, we were asked this stumper: "When is your father-in-law's birthday?"
You could hear a groan go up from everyone but me.
That's because my father-in-law was born on Christmas Day.
On the even-numbered years when we'd celebrate Christmas with Bess' family, we'd all take an intermission after dinner to have a birthday cake that was clearly not a Christmas cake and give him birthday presents that were clearly not Christmas presents.
Doug Haynes, Bess' father, was a physician in Dyersburg, Tenn., a small city in the northwest corner of the state that somehow borders Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, and he was known for having more 100-year-old patients than any doctor anywhere ever.
We all thought he would live well past 100 himself, and he was still practicing medicine at the age of 81. Then he retired, fell ill and died in 2019 at the age of 82.
As Christmas approaches again, I find myself missing him and regretting that our family won't be piling into our van and driving the seven hours up to Vilja.
Vilja was the two-story cabin he and his children created in the early 1980s from three log structures that he hauled out to his farm and perched on a hill overlooking the lake, and then named after the wood nymph in the opera "The Merry Widow."
He made sure the cabin had enough room for his four children and their future spouses and children to spend holidays, and he equipped it with a gourmet kitchen, a huge fireplace, two long dining room tables, a baby grand piano and a bunch of comfortable sofas and chairs.
I spent many holidays and vacations there with my family over the years, including Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, and they were all wonderful, but Christmas was the time when you could feel the magic of the place.
Doug, or Papa as we called him, had a vision for Vilja - like the guy in "Field of Dreams," he would build it and they would come. He would build this retreat named after the fairy in an opera - and later, 10 grandchildren would appear at various times of the year, but especially at Christmas.
There would be snow, lots of it, starting on Christmas Eve and blanketing the woods and pastures throughout the next day. We'd all tramp around the farm and chop firewood and shoot mistletoe out of the trees and soar down the hill on sleds, all while feeling that pure chill of a real winter.
Then we'd go inside, where there'd be a roaring fire and Oysters Rockefeller and maybe foie gras, and champagne for the adults. A grandchild or an aunt or an uncle would start playing the piano and then somebody else would break out a guitar and then a brass instrument would appear and then a fiddle. There would be Bach and then "O Little Town of Bethlehem" and then "Blue Christmas." And a big dinner with wine and then a table loaded with at least half a dozen cakes, not counting the birthday cake, and then more music.
And Papa would sit there listening to us laugh and chat and sing and sometimes he would go to the closet under the stairs and, I'm not kidding, pull out an accordion and play and stroll around the room weaving and playing in between his children and grandchildren.
I miss that - and I miss him - more than I can say.
His plan was for all of us, after he was gone, to return to Vilja every Christmas to recreate the magic and toast each other by the fire and gather round the baby grand.
But the truth is, the magic of those Christmases didn't come from a nice cabin and rich food and quality musical instruments and a favorable weather report.
They were orchestrated by him, the Christmas birthday boy, and now he is gone. A month or so ago, his children sold the farm.
And we are left with our own growing families, to fill our own homes with laughter and love and good times, to create our own magic.
We know how to do that because we learned from the best.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com