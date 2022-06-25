Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Two simple life hacks, one involving credit cards and the other squirrels

I’ve got a couple of life hacks for you today.

The first one is an ingenious way to discover all the useless monthly digital subscriptions you have and to stop paying for them.

Sure, you could just download that app that identifies all of your accounts and allows you to cancel any of them with the brush of your finger on the screen of your phone.

That’s too easy.

My method involves identifying an absent-minded person in your life and then loaning them your credit card.

The most absent-minded person I know is, well, myself, and I haven’t figured out how to loan myself something, so I went to the closest substitute I could find: one of my three sons.

I chose the only one who happened to be home at the time.

This particular son was in limbo between graduating from college and moving to Atlanta to start a new job. On this day, he was graciously mowing the lawn for me while I was working upstairs.

At some point, he came inside and shouted up that he was out of gas and was running over to a nearby station to get some more. Seeing how it was my gas can, my lawn mower, my lawn and also my son, I tossed down my credit card.

About a half hour later, he returned with a full gas can, a huge load of pine straw that his mother had asked him to pick up and the news that he had no idea as to the whereabouts of my credit card.

He had some intriguing theories about how a bright, observant young man like himself might have involuntarily parted ways with a credit card like my own.

He did, however, assure me that he had conducted a thorough reconnaissance of the area and that my credit card was gone.

I immediately cancelled my credit card and ordered a new one. A few hours later, a friend of mine texted to say she’d found my credit card in the gas station parking lot.

Anyway, a week later, I realized that losing my credit card had been a fortunate event.

Every few hours, I received an alert that my account to this or that website or software service or streaming package that was essentially worthless to me was being canceled.

Immediately, I knew whether to keep it or not based on whether I’d used it in the past year or so. In that way, cleaning out digital subscriptions is different from cleaning out your closet.

So, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my son for saving me hundreds of dollars a year. The check is in the mail, or you can borrow my credit card sometime.

Wait, there’s more

The other life hack involves learning problem-solving skills from squirrels.

Really, is there any better problem solver in the animal kingdom, at least in the typical backyard, than the squirrel?

No, there is not.

Every time my wife puts up a new bird feeder, the squirrels in the trees start laying down bets on how long it will take for them to crack the operation, which means dislodging the feeder from its perch, spilling all its contents on the ground, and gorging themselves on seeds.

Usually, it’s 10 minutes, tops.

Not long ago, though, I was cleaning out a filing cabinet in my office that contained a lot more than files. In fact, I discovered a large metal bird feeder that looks like it was made in the 1950s from car parts. It has a huge birdseed tank with a heavy lid but also a bunch of little feeding ports.

I took it home and showed Bess, who has been battling squirrels in this yard for more than a decade. We attached it to a thick oak tree using an industrial strength ratchet strap, and then we sat at the kitchen table, in the air-conditioning, of course, and watched the show.

The squirrels were darting up and down the tree and around the feeder, executing a reconnaissance mission that was considerably more diligent than the one allegedly conducted by my son in the gas station parking lot.

Then these squirrels spent several hours trying to balance on the narrow ledge.

By early afternoon, they had perfected the art of easing around the corner of the feeder and slowly stretching out on the ledge and then craning their necks and grabbing a seed or two at a time.

It was impressive. But unlike most squirrel problem-solving, it wasn’t disheartening to us or the birds.

That’s because the feeder was too massive and well-anchored to be destroyed or displaced. When a squirrel would get tired of the meager portions or lose balance and fall off the feeder, then a bird would zoom in and grab a bunch of seeds with its beak and then zoom away.

You should get one of these feeders, but I have no idea where to look.

Yes, finding one could be a real problem.

Hey, think like a squirrel!