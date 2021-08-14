Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Why the recent Auburn School Board meeting reminded me of the movie 'Elf'

This week's Auburn City Schools Board of Education meeting, during which angry parents and even a student blasted the board for its mask mandate, reminded me of the time I watched the movie "Elf" with my family a long time ago.
Let me say upfront that while I liked "Anchorman" and "Talladega Nights," I did not like "Elf."
Maybe I was in a bad mood. Maybe I had trouble believing that any child could be stranded in the North Pole and raised as one of Santa's elves and then later discover he was the spawn of James Caan.
Hey, everyone's entitled to an opinion, right? We like some stuff and we don't like other stuff, and we have opinions and sometimes we share those opinions with others.
But here's where I went wrong.
My wife was enjoying the movie. My four little children were enjoying the movie, and I think my parents were there and they were enjoying the movie too.
My daughter, my oldest child, was enjoying the movie. She was in elementary school. She was laughing right along with her siblings, but after a while, she noticed that I wasn't laughing.
"Dad," she said, "what's the matter? Do you not like this movie?"
Here's what I should have said: "Honey, it's fine. I'm just thinking about work and I shouldn't be. I'm glad all of you are enjoying it."
But that's not what I said. I said this: "Actually, I think this movie is pretty stupid."
A week later, on the last day of school before Christmas break, my wife got a call from my daughter's teacher.
It seems that the teacher had decided to reward the class for a semester of hard work by showing them a classic holiday movie.
You got it: "Elf."
And yes, my daughter stood up in class and said, "That movie is stupid. I hate that movie. I'm not going to watch it."
Fortunately, she had a wise teacher who also knew that my daughter liked to please the teacher as long as she wasn't being asked to violate her deeply held beliefs. And so the teacher gave her a long list of jobs to do and errands to run around the school, and my daughter eagerly did these so as not to have to sit through the dreck that was "Elf."
So, that's what I thought about this week when a mother told the school board that her daughter was sent home from school for not wanting to wear a mask and that her first day of school was ruined.
And that's what I thought about when an Auburn High School student told the board this: “I just want to breathe how God designed me to breathe."
And this: "...We hate you guys. We cannot stand you. You’ve made our lives a living hell and you’re ruining our high school career.”
As a parent, I learned you have to be careful what you say to your kids. Kids are resilient and they like to play games.
And right now, life is a game. Kids are going to play it, unless we tell them otherwise.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com