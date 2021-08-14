Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Why the recent Auburn School Board meeting reminded me of the movie 'Elf'

But that's not what I said. I said this: "Actually, I think this movie is pretty stupid."

A week later, on the last day of school before Christmas break, my wife got a call from my daughter's teacher.

It seems that the teacher had decided to reward the class for a semester of hard work by showing them a classic holiday movie.

You got it: "Elf."

And yes, my daughter stood up in class and said, "That movie is stupid. I hate that movie. I'm not going to watch it."

Fortunately, she had a wise teacher who also knew that my daughter liked to please the teacher as long as she wasn't being asked to violate her deeply held beliefs. And so the teacher gave her a long list of jobs to do and errands to run around the school, and my daughter eagerly did these so as not to have to sit through the dreck that was "Elf."

So, that's what I thought about this week when a mother told the school board that her daughter was sent home from school for not wanting to wear a mask and that her first day of school was ruined.

And that's what I thought about when an Auburn High School student told the board this: “I just want to breathe how God designed me to breathe."